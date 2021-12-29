Will Andrew Cuomo face criminal charges for sexual shenanigans? The answer is in

By Sebastian Hughes

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will not face any charges over alleged inappropriate conduct investigated by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, according to an announcement Tuesday.

The decision came after a “thorough” investigation into allegations made by two women against Cuomo, according to the announcement. Both women accused the former governor of kissing them without their consent.

TRENDING: Gruesome 1996 cold case busted wide open: Suspect dumps DNA sample right in front of detective

“Our investigation found credible evidence to conclude that the alleged conduct in both instances described above did occur,” the announcement said.

“However, in both instances, my Office has determined that, although the allegations and witnesses were credible, and the conduct concerning, we cannot pursue criminal charges due to the statutory requirements of the criminal laws of New York,” it said.

This decision does not mean Cuomo could not face civil liability in the future, the announcement noted. Cuomo resignedfrom office in August after a report from New York Attorney General Letitia James found he sexually harassed 11 women, CNN reported.

Should Andrew Cuomo be criminally charged for his conduct? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (7 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Cuomo also faced criticism for his March 25 directive ordering New York nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients. A November report from the New York State Assembly found Cuomo personally edited a July 2020 Department of Health report that undercounted nursing home deaths from COVID-19.

Chis Cuomo, the former governor’s brother, was fired from his position at CNN in early December for his involvement in covering up his brother’s sexual assault case.

The former CNN host, before being fired, was suspended after the New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts that showed a “greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts” than CNN previously understood.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!