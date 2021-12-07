Will true marriage return to America via Texas?

WND recently covered a story from the U.K. in which a public health agency has declared – with total conviction – that Christian beliefs regarding marriage are "incompatible with human dignity."

In America, and much of the Western world, public policy on the many variants of homosexuality and "transgenderism" has left the world of rationality and plunged increasing deeper into literal insanity. Normal people are being punished for "misgendering" those who invent new "gender identities" and matching pronouns for themselves; many young people are clamoring to be chemically and surgically mutilated; women athletes (no matter how strong their feminist credentials) are routinely suffering humiliating defeats by men in drag; and even conservative media have so lost their bearing that sodomy-based partnerships (like that showcased by the unfortunately named Peter Buttigieg) are applying the word "marriage" to them without challenge, with or without quotation marks.

To all of this, I say "I told you so." Elections have consequences, but more importantly, so does the logic of legal arguments. When you, as voters or through your representatives, stipulate in binding anti-discrimination laws that it is morally and ethically wrong to reasonably discriminate against the behavioral disorders (aka "sexual orientations") of a militant, implacable army of political activists (instead of preserving sexual normalcy as essential to a healthy society), you are GUARANTEED that their disorders will eventually be mainstreamed. And, you are guaranteed that these malicious bullies will use their new legal powers force you out of the mainstream, exploiting your unthinking agreement that "discrimination" is morally, ethically and legally wrong. You essentially abandon the moral and legal high ground to your cultural adversaries, all to save yourself from the discomfort of being called a "hater" – by people who will never stop calling you that unless you totally surrender on every subsequent point.

Despite intense persecution by the left, I have worked diligently to educate the conservative movement on these matters in several books, including "Redeeming the Rainbow" (my Th.D. doctoral thesis, which I converted into the only textbook ever written on the subject – get it free here) and countless sermons, speeches and articles. About 20 years ago I boiled it down to a simple lesson called "The Five Stages of Homofascism." These stages are Tolerance, Acceptance, Celebration, Forced Participation, and Punishment of Dissenters.

Tracking and backing this cultural transformation had been the U.S. Supreme Court during the entire tenure of Justice Anthony Kennedy's reign as the all-powerful "swing vote." Kennedy, the worst enemy of biblical marriage in American history, not only wrote the majority opinion in all four of the landmark cases that established LGBT cultural supremacy over Christianity, he also paved the way for the normalization of pedophilia in his 2002 majority opinion that "simulated child pornography is protected free speech," a fact I cited in my recent prediction that Mark Zuckerberg's emerging "Metaverse" will allow pedophiles to indulge their perversions with virtual children in that artificial world, feeding their inner demons with real-world consequences.

The LGBT agenda has always been the point of the spear of Cultural Marxism, and thus it is no surprise that the triumph of the putative Biden presidency is most gloatingly in-your-face in the heartbreaking, sexually dysfunctional parade of America's children dancing willingly into the flames of Sodom as the demonic media and politicians applaud.

But, suddenly there is a small glimmer of hope thanks to a bold conservative legislator in Texas named James White. White, who happens to be black, contends that Texas state law on marriage trumps Obergefell v. Hodges, the so-called "gay marriage" ruling, which was the pinnacle of Justice Kennedy's LGBT championing-career in 2015.

I have always contended that the Obergefell ruling is illegitimate and void because both Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan performed "gay weddings" during the pendency of the case. That was the most egregious violation of judicial ethics in the history of the court, making a mockery of the bedrock principle of judicial impartiality every jurist owes to every party before the court regardless of their personal views or past rulings on similar cases.

The White strategy appears to be an expansion of the states rights movement that has grown powerfully over the past few years as federal tyranny on leftist social policy has angered conservative states. This battle has been most obvious on gun rights and more recently "vaccine" mandates. But the battle for true marriage was encouragingly bolstered in October 2020 by the comments of Justices Thomas and Alito regarding a case that was actually unanimously denied review by SCOTUS on a technicality. As NPR wrote in a blind panic: "Nevertheless, [Thomas and Alito] said, the case 'provides a stark reminder' of the consequences of the same-sex marriage decision. By choosing to endorse 'a novel constitutional right over the religious liberty interests explicitly protected in the First Amendment, and by doing so undemocratically, the court has created a problem that only it can fix,' they said. 'Until then, Obergefell will continue to have ruinous consequences for religious liberty.'"

Right now, we're awaiting an opinion by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and are guardedly optimistic based on his record. But the far left is not waiting at all, their attacks being led by the Lincoln Project – the LGBT propaganda arm of the establishment wing of the Republican Party – which I exposed as such last July.

A pro-family victory in Texas would undoubtedly start a stampede of conservative states to follow suit (remember that 35 states and counting banned "gay marriage" before Kennedy nullified the peoples' will by judicial fiat in Obergefell). So amidst all the doom and gloom, here's at least one reason for hope and cheer (and optimistic prayer) as we head into the Christmas season.

