Witchcraft for kids: Hot toy this Christmas is Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron

(HARBINGERS DAILY) – Cabbage Patch Dolls, Furbies, Tickle Me Elmo … each year has its hot holiday toy list, which inevitably features one item that’s impossible to get even without supply chain issues. There are a couple of hot ticket items for Christmas 2021, but one magical-themed toy stands out from the rest.

The Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron is essentially a stuffed animal with a gimmick attached. Promotional copy encourages kids to “mix your potion and make your pet!” This interactive toy comes with a plastic cauldron, “magical” ingredients, and a book of spells that help children “create” their stuffed animal from scratch.

The Amazon instructions for the Magic Mixies say, “Follow the spell by adding the magical ingredients to your Cauldron one step at a time, waiting for the green light and tapping 3 times…when the potion is finished watch as REAL MIST begins to rise from the Cauldron.” A new stuffed animal emerges from the mist in the pot.

