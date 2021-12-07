Do you wonder why omicron variant is so contagious?

One thing we can be sure of with viruses: You better hope no one, like the Chinese Communist Party or Anthony Fauci, crosses one of these deadly bioweapons with the common cold.

That would be really bad – no matter how it happened.

Well, guess what? It has happened! Somehow we're being told, in otherwise hushed tones, that the omicron variant of the original virus that causes COVID-19 (read China-Fauci flu) "may have picked up genetic material from another virus that causes the common cold," the Washington Post reported Saturday.

It was a very short and seemingly innocuous new story. I wouldn't have seen it if someone had not sent it to me. I wish I hadn't! Sometimes the news is so bad, I wish I had gone into a different business.

They didn't just bury the lead. They buried what could be the story of the decade!

According to the authors of a new preliminary study, the variant's similarity to the common-cold virus is why omicron may have a much greater transmissibility rate.

The blessing is, while omicron is easier to catch, it seems to be a snap to get rid of – or so it seems they're telling us now. But who knows what they'll be telling us tomorrow?

Here's the story: Researchers from Nference, a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based firm that analyzes biomedical information, sequenced omicron and found a snippet of genetic code that is also present in a virus that can bring about a cold. They say this particular mutation could have occurred in a host simultaneously infected by SARS-CoV-2, also known as the novel coronavirus, and the HCoV-229E coronavirus, which can cause the common cold. The shared genetic code with HCoV-229E has not been detected in other novel coronavirus variants, the scientists said.

Not yet, but just give it a little more time.

The study is in pre-print stage and has not been peer-reviewed.

The "striking" similarity between omicron and HCoV-229E could have made the former "more accustomed to human hosts" and likely to evade some immune system responses, said Venky Soundararajan, a biological engineer who co-wrote the study.

"By virtue of omicron adopting this insertion … it is essentially taking a leaf out of the seasonal coronaviruses' page, which [explains] …. how it lives and transmits more efficiently with human beings," he said.

Duh. No kidding! Wasn't that everyone's worst nightmare?

You see, I'm not an expert on viruses, but this development reminds me of an old joke: "I got a little cold the other day. Let's hope it doesn't kill me!"

Cells in the lungs and in the gastrointestinal system can harbor SARS-CoV-2 and common-cold coronaviruses simultaneously, according to earlier studies. Such co-infection sets the scene for viral recombination, a process in which two different viruses in the same host cell interact while making copies of themselves, generating new copies that have some genetic material from both "parents."

I think that's why no one has heard the news yet. It would be very bad news if it's true. Better to leak it out.

That's also why we should not be tolerating how we're being denied prescriptions for a host of safe therapeutics that can be used for treating even the original COVID-19. For some reason, the Big Pharma kingpins won't allow most of them to be readily available to the American people.

