1 year later: The farce that was Biden's oath of office

Joe Biden took the presidential oath of office Jan. 20, 2021, repeating these words: "I, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, so help me God."

Does anyone seriously question the words "solemnly swear," "faithfully execute," "to the best of my ability," and, most of all, "preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, so help me God"?

I do.

I question every word he now speaks.

I always did.

When he assumed office, Biden began facilitating open immigration into the country in open contempt for the United States, the laws of the United States and the people of the United States. Since then, we have no idea how many aliens have entered. He's used buses and planes to fly them in en masse to the tune of at least 1 million people, but no one can be certain. He began by welcoming them, calling for a "surge" on the border.

Biden's approval rating has fallen to a historic low of 33%. Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas said: "[My constituents] think Democrats are pretty much more open borders. They feel that they're not doing enough. The Republicans have certainly jumped on that issue."

Today migrants are still being bused and flown to various "secret" location in select states – mostly Republican states. In other words, Biden is not stanching to flow of immigrants from more than 100 nations – all posing crime and security threats because we don't have information about any of them.

Is this a way to "Build Back Better"? The controlled news media and Big Tech keep his border crisis under wraps as best they can. Otherwise, Biden would be sinking even further in the polls.

But it's not just Biden's goal to turn America against its Constitution through widespread, out-of-control illegal immigration. It's virtually everything he does.

Remember Afghanistan? He waited until it was too late to leave – with some dignity. He is still abandoning Americans there – people are literally dying to get out! He left billions of dollars in military equipment behind! He got killed 13 American heroes killed! Was that to the "best of his ability," to quote Biden's oath of office?

How about his plans for a Green New Deal, defunding the police, packing the Supreme Court?

This is not what the Founding Fathers intended.

Is this what we "voted" for? No, this is about making us like other nations – all other nation, a globalist government, unaccountable to its citizens.

Did Biden do the job, as he pledged to do, regarding the pandemic? He promised to "shut down the virus." No, he used un-America vax mandates, distorted science and promoted Dr. Anthony Fauci's propaganda to keep it going – with hundreds of thousands of dead Americans on his watch. COVID was the issue he pushed hard during the campaign! Big Tech and the press, as always, have covered for him.

Now Biden tells us, "But having COVID in the environment here and in the world is probably here to stay."

He is counting on the crisis to give him another election he could fix.

What about his No. 1 conflict of interest – Hunter Biden's laptop from hell. Again, the reporting by the New York Post that broke the story was censored by Big Tech and the most of the press. All by itself, it polled as a defining issue in the 2020 election.

Biden tried in vain to get all the Democrats to change the filibuster rule in the U.S. Senate, one both he and Senate Democratic leader OPPOSED most of their lives, but they couldn't even take a vote on it. If they were able to push it through, it would have been fatal to constitutional government.

The kind of government does Biden and most Democrats prefer is totalitarian. The proof is Jan. 6. Americans are still locked up and more will be indicted and incarcerated in the coming days. Most have not had a fair trial, nor have most had anything remotely close to a "speedy" trial. The Jan. 6 defendants are in solitary confinement with few trials for as long as a YEAR, on charges that are mostly akin to non-violent misdemeanors. Sounds like totalitarianism to me.

There's so much oppression in this country. It represents the proof we have needed to know that Biden was always evil, out of touch with America, fully corrupt. Does anyone need convincing that he would steal an election if he could?

Again, I repeat what he said in his oath of office.

Does anyone seriously question the words "solemnly swear," "faithfully execute," "to the best of my ability," and, most of all, "preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, so help me God"?

