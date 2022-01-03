$29,000 for an average used car? Would-be buyers are aghast

(ABC NEWS) -- DETROIT -- A couple of months ago, a woman paid a visit to Jeff Schrier's used car lot in Omaha, Nebraska. She was on a tight budget, she said, and was desperate for a vehicle to commute to work.

She was shown three cars priced at her limit, roughly $7,500. Schrier said the woman was stunned.

"'That's what I get for $7,500?'" he recalled her saying. The vehicles had far more age or mileage on them than she had expected for something to replace a car that had been totaled in a crash.

Read the full story ›