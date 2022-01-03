Up to 3.8 million 'fully vaccinated' Austrians to be declared 'unvaccinated'

(RAIR FOUNDATION) – On Thursday, January 6, 2021, the Austrian government announced its new plans to force citizens into receiving more than two mRNA injections that are deceptively labeled as “vaccines.” The unelected Chancellor Karl Nehammer has reduced the “Green Passports” validity to six months. As a result, millions of citizens who were considered “fully vaccinated” six months ago are now classified as “unvaccinated” by the government. The only way to get the document reissued for those who have lost their Green Pass is to receive a booster injection.

Despite the “vaccine” and “boosters” not protecting people from Covid and increasing the chances of infection from Omicron, the controversial Chancellor’s new measures will ban those presumed to be “unvaccinated” from social life.

For example, only “vaccinated” people or those who have recovered within the last six months can visit restaurants, hotels, shops and access community centers and sports halls. Furthermore, the Chancellor is mandating citizens to wear N95 Masks in most outdoor locations, as well as a tightening of restrictions against unvaccinated, unrecovered individuals in retail settings.

