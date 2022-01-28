A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health WorldMATTERS OF HEALTH
300,000 Brits have 'stealth' heart condition that could kill them in 5 years

Researchers warn aortic valve stenosis often shows no symptoms

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 28, 2022 at 2:47pm
(NATIONAL FILE) – Doctors are urgently warning people in the United Kingdom that 300,000 Brits are living with a “stealth” heart condition that could kill them within five years.

A report by The Sun warned that some 300,000 Brits in the United Kingdom are living with a “stealth” heart disease that could kill them in five years, according to researchers in the U.K. and Australia.

A third of the people with the mysterious heart disease are “likely to have no idea they are infected because they do not show clear symptoms.” The disease, aortic valve stenosis (AS) is a heart condition that “often shows no symptoms until it’s already too late.”

