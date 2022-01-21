Students decry COVID response: 'They literally ruined our lives'

As school students give testimonies of their experiences under COVID-19 restrictions, an epidemiologist is lamenting the "cult of masked schoolchildren," warning history "will not look kindly on our evidence-free decision to make kids suffer most."

Dr. Vinay Prasad wrote in The Tablet that, oddly," the eligibility of every child from age 5 to receive a COVID vaccine has been accompanied by increased pressure on children to wear masks in school.

Amid the recent acknowledgment by top health officials that cloth masks don't stop the spread of COVID-19, some private schools districts have begun transitioning students to N95-level masking.

"This isn't a matter of protecting children, their teachers, or their grandparents; it's delusional and dangerous cultlike behavior," he wrote.

Prasad is a hematologist-oncologist, associate professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California, San Francisco. He's the author of "Malignant: How Bad Policy and Bad Evidence Harm People with Cancer."

No randomized studies have been conducted to show the efficacy of masks in school settings, he pointed out. And wearing face coverings, according to a British government report issued in January, "may have physical side effects and impair face identification, verbal and non-verbal communication between teacher and learner."

In November, a Florida speech pathologist said she had seen "a 364% patient increase in patient referrals of babies and toddlers from pediatricians and parents."

Further, N95 or equivalent masks require a snug fit, and they have not been approved for kids. N95-masking, he said, doesn't make sense after the advent of vaccines and the more contagious yet milder omicron variant, which can infect vaccinated people with relative ease.

Meanwhile, a recently graduated student in England, Sophie Corcoran, said in a TV panel discussion that "the damage" government officials "have done to my generation has been unbelievable."

"I watched and felt like my entire life was falling apart because of what this government did to young people," she said on Britain's GB News. "And nobody cared.

"They literally ruined our lives," Corcoran said. "And nobody spoke about it."

See Corcoran's remarks:

'I watched and felt like my entire life was falling apart because of what this government did to young people.' Welcoming the removal of face coverings in schools, political commentator Sophie Corcoran breaks down as she recalls her experience of wearing a mask in the classroom. pic.twitter.com/zX6uA7v1X4 — GB News (@GBNEWS) January 19, 2022

In the United States, a student employed irony in a speech to a school board, saying "thank you for teaching students that our own mental health is much less important than making triple-vaccinated adults feel safe" and "thank you for teaching me that even the most minute risk is not work taking."

"Thank you for not reaching out to the students to ask what we feel about masks, because if you did, the majority of students would say that they hate masks," she said.

Part of an amazing speech by a courageous young lady at a school board meeting. This deserves to go viral. pic.twitter.com/Gj8N1bnhuB — James Lindsay, watching narratives crumble (@ConceptualJames) January 20, 2022

Jaclyn Theek, a clinic director and speech-language pathologist at the Speech and Learning Institute in North Palm Beach, said in November she was certain that the mask mandates were a factor in the speech-delay she was observing in many children.

She explained to WPBF-TV in November that babies start learning how to speak by reading lips at as young as 8-months-old.

"It's very important that kids do see your face to learn, so they're watching your mouth," Theek said.

