ALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN
57% of likely voters have 'very unfavorable' opinion of Kamala Harris

Vice president's approval ratings continue to nosedive

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 1, 2022 at 5:31pm
Vice President Kamala Harris talks on the phone with World Trade Organization General Dr. Okonjo-Iweala Thursday, March 11, 2021, in her West Wing Office of the White House. (Official White House photo by Lawrence Jackson)

(CONSERVATIVE BRIEF) – Kamala Harris’ approval ratings continue to nosedive as reports have surfaced that top in the White House have discussed replacing her.

According to a new Rasmussen Reports poll, only 39 percent of likely voters have a favorable impression of Harris, with a whopping 57 percent saying they have an unfavorable view of her.

Harris is further underwater among those who have strong views of her. While 19 percent of likely voters say they have a very favorable opinion of the vice president, fully half (50 percent) of all respondents say they have a very unfavorable impression.

