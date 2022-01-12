An agonizingly tough letter to write

I didn't want to write this letter. I really didn't. It is tough for me to write.

Many people counseled me against it.

So, I prayed about it. And then prayed some more.

And here's the message I finally got.

"My Son allowed Himself to be humiliated, beaten, tortured, marred more than any other man and nailed to a cross. He did this knowing He would be resurrected. Do you have that kind of faith?"

What could I say?

Here's the thing: I have enough faith in the God of Israel to die for Him. After all the miracles He has performed for me – personally and professionally – I am not afraid to suffer, to go to jail, or even to die.

But, I have been afraid to FAIL.

And because of that fear of failure and what the world tells us about business, I have avoided sharing something with you, the very people who have, with God's help, provided the sustenance for this very first pioneering, alternative, and yes, Christian online news site, now in its 25th year of publishing.

The something I have failed to tell you, until now, is this: WND faces the very real threat of … FAILING.

I won't go into all the details for a number of reasons. Some might sound like excuses. WND has been an important opposition voice. People have clung to it. They have wanted to hear the truth. And they still do.

Going back just a few years: WND had been operating for 20 years successfully, and then Big Tech began shadow-banning us, suppressing us, canceling us, berating us, writing us out of their search algorithms and news feeds, and finally demonetizing us completely. I didn't think this was even possible in the land of the free and the home of the brave. Not in the United States of America, with the powerful constitutional guarantees of freedom of the press, speech and religion. But for the last five years, that's exactly what we have endured.

What did we do wrong? Well, for one thing, we strongly supported Donald Trump for president in 2016. He was a total breath of fresh air, telling America exactly what he thought – unheard-of for a politician – and proclaiming a boldly pro-America agenda. And he won the election in 2016 over Hillary Clinton. What a relief!

However, Big Tech never forgave us for championing Trump; they throttled us in every possible way, eventually demonetizing us. And because of Google and Facebook, which together control the vast majority of online advertising – up to 90% – WND lost a huge amount of advertising revenue that had sustained us year after year.

Then the other shoe dropped: I had a series of five strokes that left me unable to speak at all. I'm just now getting my speech back, but I'm not the same person. I have a long way to go for full recovery.

But at least, we all figured, we still had Trump.

He was making America successful! And we figured he would help find a solution to Big Tech's total war against the free press – sooner or later. We were confident he would easily win reelection in 2020. After all, he was running against a nasty, senile man who never left Delaware, couldn't draw a crowd of more than a couple hundred people, and failed in every conceivable way – yet who suddenly received more "votes" than any other presidential candidate in the history of the republic – by far!

And his record after one year as president is even worse than what we expected of him, if such is imaginable!

Now, in a climate of wall-to-wall lies, WND is needed more than ever, but we are profoundly hurting.

However, it's a new year – and an eventful one with a midterm election coming. So, there's some reason for hope.

Indeed, I could relate countless examples of how God has pulled us through when I didn't see any hope. Now I'm hoping God's Holy Spirit will move upon the hearts of His people to pull us through. I'm still praying. But it's not guaranteed we'll still be here.

This is a tough letter to write because so many of you have already done so much for WND over the years. I know you will answer the call the best you can, because you always do. But this letter is also intended to prick the hearts of those many people who quietly cheer WND on, but don't support us financially.

By the way, there's so much more we could be doing in these trying times. That's part of my frustration. I want this enterprise to grow, not just survive.

Maybe you're thinking right about now, "I would like to help, Joseph, but I don't have any money. I'm broke, too. The economy is killing me, too."

There are ways every single person reading this letter can help me and the entire WND team today – even, as I'll explain below, if you literally don't have two nickels to put together.

1. First and foremost, if my plea has resonated with you and you feel moved to help, please consider supporting WND and all we do with a donation. We could really use it right now. You can make contributions for as little as $3 and as much as $5,000 at our online store.

2. You can mail us a check if you prefer. Just send it to WND, P.O. Box 100, 580 E Street, Hawthorne, NV 89415-0100.

3. Would you like to make a tax-deductible contribution? You can do so online by supporting the IRS-approved, 501(c)3 nonprofit charity, the WND News Center. Or you can mail us your tax-deductible donation by making your check out to WND News Center and mailing it to: WND News Center, P.O. Box 100, 580 E Street, Hawthorne, NV 89415-0100.

4. Even if you cannot afford to make a donation, if you value what we do at WND, we ask you to please sign up for our free WND News Alerts. For you, it means never missing another big story at WND. But for us, it means much more. Those alerts are revenue generators for us. They also represent our best vehicle for notifying you about our new products.

5. Subscribe to Whistleblower, WND's acclaimed monthly print (and digital) magazine that focuses a 10,000-watt spotlight on one crucial topic in each issue. It's like getting an in-depth, definitive, special report exploring one of the most important topics of our time, and every issue is a keeper because of the timelessness of the reports.

6. Become a WND Insider and read WND AD-FREE! By becoming a WND Insider, you will receive some terrific benefits and special discounts – including an ad-free reading experience!

7. And then there's one last thing you can do: PRAY FOR ME, pray for our whole team! I KNOW IT WORKS!

Thank you so much for reading my message. We at WND would love to be here for you for many more years to come. But today, I am lifting my hands up, forsaking my pride, and just asking you for help. God bless you for your consideration.

