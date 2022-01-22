Why is airline industry so concerned with 5G network?

(ZEROHEDGE) – While AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) and Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) announced ambitious plans to deploy 5G services in the U.S., the airline industry has raised concerns about how this technology could impact operations and what to do to guarantee safety.
As reported by USA Today, airlines and shipping carriers raised concerns about how the 5G network could impact the safety of air operations. This prompted AT&T and Verizon to delay the rollout of the service within two miles of several airports in the U.S.
In a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the DOT, and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, companies said they want “to avoid significant operational disruption to air passengers, shippers, supply chain and delivery of needed medical supplies.”
