Al-Aqsa guard provoked by 'good morning,' attacks Israeli policeman

You've got to watch what you say when you're in a situation – like on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem – where people are sensitive.
Apparently.
Advertisement - story continues below
That's because one of the guards working for the Waqf, the organization that controls and manages Islamic facilities on the mount, including the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, has been arrested for erupting in anger when he was greeted with "Good morning."
The Jerusalem Post has the details on the situation involving the guard, Louay Abu Al-Sa'ad.
TRENDING: Bow to your master!
The background is that Al-Sa'ad reportedly "disrupted" Israeli police who were arresting a different Waqf employee on the Temple Mount days earlier.
"He filmed the officers and stayed close to them in a 'threatening manner,' as well as raising his voice," the Post report said. "The Waqf guard refused to calm down, even after being warned that he was disrupting the officers' work."
Advertisement - story continues below
Only days later, the report explained, "Al-Sa'ad saw one of the [officers] who had arrested the Waqf employee while sitting in front of the al-Aqsa Mosque. The officer saw al-Sa'ad looking at him and wished him a 'good morning.'"
The guard then, allegedly, screamed, "don't tell me good morning!" and started punching and kicking the officer.
The guard was arrested.
Robert Spencer reported at his JihadWatch site, a subsequent indictment was issued against the guard.
His report explained the officer had managed to pull a baton, and the guard fled into an Islamic facility there, where he locked the doors.
Advertisement - story continues below
Later, the guard exited the mosque and was arrested, the report said.
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]