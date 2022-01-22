Amazon set to open its 1st in-person clothing store dubbed 'Amazon Style'

(ZEROHEDGE) – While many legacy retailers are working on expanding their e-commerce footprint, Amazon continues doing just the opposite.

In addition to Whole Foods, the e-commerce behemoth is actually in the midst of opening its first in-person clothing store, according to a report by USA Today.

The name of the store is going to be "Amazon Style" and it will sell both women's and men's clothes, according to the report. An opening is planned for "later this year" at The Americana at Brand, a Los Angeles shopping complex in Glendale, California.

Read the full story ›