Americans flocking to Florida despite media's 'doom and gloom' narrative

(OUTKICK) – If you’re an American loathing the state of Florida over their lack of COVID mandates, you’re also missing out on one of the hottest spots in the nation.

According to a report from Fox 13, Visit Florida President and CEO Dana Young announced Wednesday that data on recent tourism trends showcased a skyrocketing leisure industry in Florida, fueled by citizens’ positive outlook on the state that has rebounded faster than the rest of the nation during the pandemic.

“2021, we have only third-quarter numbers, but already we’re exceeding those 2019 numbers, that’s how well Florida is doing,” Young noted. “People see Florida as a bright shining vestige of freedom in this country.”

