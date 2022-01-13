Americans want stock trade limits on their members of Congress

One issue has brought America together at last – the question over whether members of Congress, who often have insider information about rules, regulations and laws that affect various companies and their stocks, should be allowed to buy and sell while they are in office.
They shouldn't.
Advertisement - story continues below
That's according to Convention of States Action, which worked The Trafalgar Group – one of America’s most accurate pollsters in 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2021 – on a new poll.
"In an era of hyper-partisanship, voters in all parties agree that members of Congress should not be enriching themselves using 'insider information' while serving the people," explained Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action, "Congress has a history of passing laws that make it appear as if they are behaving ethically, while continuing to do things that are not honest nor ethical. This issue has received a lot of attention, and this data verifies the American people want this practice to end once and for all."
TRENDING: Video: Heroic police pull crash victim from tracks 3 seconds before train obliterates vehicle
The poll was conducted Dec. 17-21 and involved 1,076 likely general election voters.
The margin of error is 2.99% with a confidence level of 95%.
Advertisement - story continues below
Among all respondents answering the question "Should members of Congress and their spouses be allowed to trade stocks while serving in Congress?" 75.9% said no – "It gives them an unfair advantage."
The issue has come up over and over with various members of Congress, but most recently the focus of the controversy has been House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who, after decades of serving in Congress at considerable but not exorbitant salaries, is with her husband worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
Only 4.8% said it was fine, while 19.3% did not have an opinion.
The separate political factions are largely in agreement with 69.4%% of Democrats holding the opinion it should not be allowed.
For the GOP, that figure was 78.2%, and for independents it was 79.5%.
Advertisement - story continues below
Convention of States Action is a grassroots network of over five million supporters and volunteers, and Convention of States' mission is to restore a culture of self-governance in America and to curtail federal overreach.
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]