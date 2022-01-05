Another top staffer for Kamala Harris escapes vice president

Normally when an administration is fired by voters, it doesn't take long for staff members to join the job market and leave.

Well there's been no firing yet, but those departures already are happening in Kamala Harris' office.

The Daily Wire reports that now a third aide to the vice president has exited.

That would be Vincent Evans, her deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs, who left to join the Congressional Black Caucus, a move the Daily Wire described as "certainly" "less than a lateral move."

The report said the move comes amidst dysfunction in the vice president's office.

Another, anonymous, staff member told the Washington Post only a few weeks ago, "With Kamala, you have to put up with a constant amount of soul-destroying criticism and also her own lack of confidence. So you’re constantly sort of propping up a bully and it’s not really clear why."

Earlier departures involved spokeswoman Symone Sanders and communications director Ashley Etienne.

The Daily Wire documented: "Etienne’s exit announcement came on the heels of devastating USA Today/Suffolk University polling that showed Harris earning a dismal 28% approval rating, 10 points behind President Joe Biden’s, who sat at a not-so-pretty 38% approval. Biden is apparently not too happy about Harris’ numbers, with one report saying she’s not even considered to be Biden’s successor in the White House anymore, while another said the president is considering moving her to the Supreme Court so he can pick a new veep who might have a chance to win in 2024."

It was the Daily Mail that concluded, "Joe Biden’s relationship with Kamala Harris is in crisis, with her staff furious that she is being ‘sidelined,’ while the president’s team are increasingly frustrated by how she is playing with American public."

It was CNN where the first reports of Harris' dysfunctional office emerged, with its comment that, "Many current and former West Wing aides say that Vice President Kamala Harris is not being adequately prepared or positioned, and instead is being sidelined, causing frustration among staffers."

The report said those in the vice president's circle are fuming that she's not being "positioned" properly.

At National File a report claimed the Evans departure was "not related" to the departure of others.

But the New York Post bluntly assessed that, "Yet another Kamala Harris aide has joined the exodus of staffers leaving the vice president’s office amid claims of turmoil and dysfunction."

A column by Jonah Goldberg in the Los Angeles Times said bluntly, "Things have not gone well for Vice President Kamala Harris. Not only is she less popular than her boss, but according to one recent poll, she even broke Dick Cheney’s record for most unpopular sitting vice president."

It continued, "The White House insists there’s nothing amiss in Harris-land, even as much of her senior staff is jumping ship. And that ship is leaking like a sieve. Festivus arrived early on HMS Harris with disgruntled and loyal staffers alike airing grievances on a daily basis.

"The complaints cover the waterfront: Harris is no fun to work for. She doesn’t do her homework and then blames the staff when she’s unprepared. … Her defenders blame everyone but her. For starters, Biden hasn’t got her back. They claim, predictably, that right-wing media is racist and sexist. But they also say the mainstream media is 'chasing incessantly negative stories and playing into undeniable structural issues of race and gender,' in the words of Politico."

The commentary noted, "Harris was a bad pick from the start. Her failed presidential campaign seemed to be based on the assumption that Twitter and TikTok likes would win delegates in the Democratic primary. Whatever personal charm she has — or skills she had as a prosecutor or a senator — hasn’t translated for a national audience."

