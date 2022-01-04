Anti-Trump activist unleashes attack on Melania

A prominent anti-Trump activist, the Florida-based political strategist Rick Wilson, has unleashed an attack on former First Lady Melania Trump after she announced she was auctioning a couple of items from her White House days to benefit foster-care children.
Wilson's online suggestion was that in short order, she'll be on "OnlyFans."
That is an online site that allows page owners to collect subscriptions from "fans," and it often is used for X-rated material.
Wilson's attack was documented by Twitchy, which explained, "We can certainly sit here and debate the optics of 'a portion of the proceeds will support children,' but one thing that shouldn't be up for debate is that Rick Wilson is a flaming POS."
Melania Trump today is auctioning off the hat she wore when she met French President Macron. Autographed. “A portion of the proceeds” to charity. pic.twitter.com/YV9vrocVi5
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 4, 2022
The site noted Malenia Trump's announcement that several signed items, "including the iconic white hat worn during the French Republic's State Visit," were being auctioned with "a portion of the proceeds" going to support children "from the foster care community."
Wilson's comment took only minutes to appear:
She's a few months from an OnlyFans. https://t.co/Iwrv7q1gGt
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 4, 2022
"She's a few months from an OnlyFans," he charged.
Twitchy noted, "Get it? Because porn!"
Following its citations of other social media charges that she might already have such an account, and a criticism of her as "never a great choice for First Lady," Twitchy continued, "That's right, you guys stick it to those classless Trumps!"
Then it added, "We're still waiting to hear what portion of people's donations to the Lincoln Project actually goes toward the Lincoln Project's stated purpose as opposed to the portion that goes into Rick Wilson et al.'s bank accounts."
