AOC a dream date? More like a patriot's nightmare

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was caught recently in a clear act of hypocrisy. As one who constantly seeks to impose coronavirus restrictions upon her New York City subjects – lockdowns, masks, mandatory vaccinations, etc. – Queen Alexandria was caught enjoying Florida's maskless democracy at a time New York tallied the highest single day total since its outbreak. Photographed in Miami with a male friend, both maskless, AOC had fled the coronavirus cloud of New York City for sun and fun in COVID-19 restrictionless Florida – a state boasting the fewest cases in the nation.

As the photograph made the internet rounds, AOC was hit with tremendous backlash. As we all seek vacations in fun environments, she selected a Republican-governed state – a political slap in the face to Democratic-governed New York. Yet the rant AOC posted after receiving the backlash, even compared to her normal racist-centric accusations against critics, was astonishingly stupid:

"If Republicans are mad they can't date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend's feet. Ya creepy weirdos. It's starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women, & LGBT+ people in general. These people clearly need therapy, won't do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It's really weird."

Never before in American political debate has an elected official, rightfully confronted about an act of shameless hypocrisy, upon reaching into her bag of defenses oriented around calling critics racist only to find it empty of a substantive reply in this instance, offered up a senseless, cringe-worthy and totally non-responsive excuse – brazenly claiming she is every political opponent's dream date.

Explaining AOC's need to make an astonishingly child-like, self-aggrandizing comment is best addressed by recounting an observation made by one understanding the child psyche best – the famous children's author Dr. Seuss. He wrote, "Fantasy is a necessary ingredient in living; it's a way of looking at life through the wrong end of a telescope." There should be little doubt, from AOC's viewing point based upon where she places her telescope, what triggered her comments!

Numerous critics immediately sought to burst AOC's narcissistic bubble looking to bring her back to reality.

Political commentator Dave Rubin wrote, "People are fixated with you for being an entitled, hypocritical, socialist, lockdown happy, vaccine mandate-ho while vacationing in the free state of Florida. You just suck as a person and as a public servant. That's really the extent of it."

Editor Jon Gabriel mocked, "The only reason anyone disagrees with my articles is because I'm so hot."

Writer Tim Carney underscored AOC's bad judgment noting, "This is a very weird thought to make public."

Writer Andrew Follett must have hit an AOC nerve by commenting, "Nobody on the right wants to date you. Nobody. We just think it's hilarious that you fled to a free state just when your home state is going through a crisis. And that u use ur boyfriend to embezzle money from your donors."

The staff of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis posted, "Welcome to Florida, AOC! We hope you're enjoying a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State thanks to @RonDeSantisFL's leadership." This caused a tone deaf AOC to charge, without evidence as is often her wont, DeSantis had "been inexplicably missing for like 2 weeks" and that she wanted to "help with local organizing" in Florida.

AOC ignored the fact not only was DeSantis in his office every day but that he would only leave it to accompany his wife for her scheduled cancer treatments. As far as helping with local political organizing in Florida, while droves of New Yorkers have relocated there recently, based on their motivation for doing so, it is doubtful they would respond to a clarion call from AOC.

DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw underscored AOC's shameless elitism by tweeting, "I don't mind that AOC is partying mask-free in Miami. But I DO mind that 2-year-olds in her district are force-masked for hours at daycare and NYC schoolchildren are eating lunch outside in freezing temperatures. Rules for thee, not for me' = Soviet style."

AOC's response to getting caught in Florida was also hypocritical as she had criticized Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, last year for taking a trip to Mexico as his state suffered from a cold weather spell that caused power outages. Consequently, he returned early, acknowledging his mistake in having vacationed during such a time.

An AOC apology acknowledging that her response was ludicrously childish and lacking in substantive merit is doubtful. After all, numerous criticisms of her past outrageous statements have never deterred her from uttering more.

Interestingly, AOC is not the only Democratic politician who enjoys decreeing coronavirus restrictions for their subjects while enjoying Florida's restrictionless freedom.

During his comedy days on "Saturday Night Live" (SNL), Al Franken played Stuart Smalley in a skit titled "Daily Affirmations." Samlley, lacking self-confidence, looking into a mirror would embark upon a soliloquy saying, "I'm good enough, I'm smart enough, and doggone it, people like me!" In an updated skit, AOC would have no trouble demonstrating she is ready to be a prime-time SNL player, replacing Franken in the skit, using his same soliloquy only ending it with, "and doggone it, people want to date me!"

Ironically, as AOC is set on building up her own image, her progressive political views seek to destroy an America shaped by patriotic men and women over centuries of struggle and sacrifice. These patriots helped a nation, enriched by capitalist principles, to effectively make the necessary course changes to keep its compass pointed in the direction of human-equality utopia. AOC's political ideology does not seek a slight course adjustment – it seeks a total socialist course redirection that, as evidenced by all other socialist nations, will only further remove us from the utopia we seek.

In AOC's fantasy world, she may perceive herself to be every political opponent's dream date, but the reality is that she is the nightmare of every patriot seeking to keep America on a steady course to maintain the republic with which our Founding Fathers endowed us!

