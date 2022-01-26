Becki Falwell confirms sex with 'pool boy,' filmed with 'big Canon camera'

(DAILY MAIL) -- Becki Falwell, the wife of disgraced former Liberty University leader Jerry Falwell Jr., revealed in a tell-all interview released Monday that she used to make sex tapes with her much younger pool boy ex-lover, Giancarlo Granda.

'I had a big Canon camera. A couple of times I put it on the dresser and Giancarlo agreed to it,' Becki, 54, told Vanity Fair, alleging her husband did not know she and Granda, 30, had filmed them.

Jerry's time as president of Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, came to an end last year after Granda's revelations about the years-long affair emerged.

