Bed Bath & Beyond shutting 37 more stores in February

(FOX BUSINESS) – Bed Bath & Beyond, which faced significant losses due to global supply chain woes, plans to shutter more than 30 stores nationwide next month.

The company confirmed to FOX Business that it will close 37 stores across 19 states. The closures, however, are part of previously announced plans to optimize store footprint and close approximately 200 stores, according to Bed Bath & Beyond.

"While the decision to close a store is always a difficult one, Bed Bath & Beyond looks forward to serving customers at other stores," a Bed Bath & Beyond spokesperson said in a statement.

