A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Health Money Politics U.S. WND News CenterWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Biden again decries 'pandemic of the unvaccinated' despite evidence

CDC guidelines, global data show fully vaxxed spreading virus

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published January 4, 2022 at 4:39pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

President Biden addresses the nation from the White House on the federal COVID-19 pandemic response Jan. 4, 2022 (Video screenshot)

Despite the mounting data indicating vaccination status doesn't stop infection or the spread of the novel coronavirus, President Biden repeated his claim in an address Tuesday that the nation is suffering from a "pandemic of the unvaccinated."

Recent data from around the world indicates the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated. And Biden's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has acknowledged since last spring that the vaccines don't prevent infection or transmission.

"This continues to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated," Biden said from the White House.

He urged parents to get their children vaccinated, despite the fact that statistically the healthy they have almost no chance of serious illness or death from COVID-19 and the vaccines are proving to be particularly ineffective against omicron. Further, members of an FDA advisory panel last fall were reluctant to approve the vaccine for young healthy children because of the unknown risks, with one member saying, essentially, we'll have to wait and see what happens.

TRENDING: Horror: Mom accused of trafficking her own young daughter right before a gruesome murder

"Look out for their interests here," Biden said Tuesday. "It's the best way to protect them."

The president also urged parents with children too young to be vaccinated to "surround your kids with the vaccinated."

Will the federal government keeping pushing COVID vaccines no matter how harmful they are?

The CDC said in April 2021 that people "can still get sick and possibly spread COVID-19 to others after being fully vaccinated."

That was when the delta variant was prominent, and now with the considerably more contagious but apparently much milder omicron variant taking over, the CDC is clear about the efficacy of the vaccines.

On Dec. 20, the CDC said it "expects that anyone with Omicron infection can spread the virus to others, even if they are vaccinated or don’t have symptoms."

On Monday, a single-day record of 1 million new COVID-19 cases were recorded, nearly double the previous record set only four days ago.

Nevertheless, the death rate has declined by 12%.

In Germany, where 70% of the population is fully vaccinated, 96% of all omicron cases are among vaccinated, according to a study by the government's Robert Koch Institute.

In Denmark, where 78% of the population is fully vaccinated, 90% of all omicron cases were among fully vaccinated as of Dec. 31, according to the nation's Statens Serum Institut.

Only 25% of hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated in the United Kingdom.

See Biden's remarks:

Cases in Ireland have skyrocketed to three times last winter’s peak, despite mask mandates, vaccine passports and 94% of the population over 18 being fully vaccinated.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Last year, America's doctors, nurses and paramedics were celebrated as frontline heroes battling a fearsome new pandemic. Today, under Joe Biden, tens of thousands of these same heroes are denounced as rebels, conspiracy theorists, extremists and potential terrorists. Along with massive numbers of police, firemen, Border Patrol agents, Navy SEALs, pilots, air-traffic controllers, and countless other truly essential Americans, they're all considered so dangerous as to merit termination, their professional and personal lives turned upside down due to their decision not to be injected with the experimental COVID vaccines. Biden’s tyrannical mandate threatens to cripple American society – from law enforcement to airlines to commercial supply chains to hospitals. It's already happening. But the good news is that huge numbers of "yesterday’s heroes" are now fighting back – bravely and boldly. The whole epic showdown is laid out as never before in the sensational October issue of WND's monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREAT AMERICAN REBELLION: 'We will not comply!' COVID-19 power grab ignites bold new era of national defiance."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







Governor admits COVID hospitalizations overcounted
Biden again decries 'pandemic of the unvaccinated' despite evidence
Supreme Court could end Biden's vaccine mandates
Government report: 95% of omicron cases are among vaccinated!
1 million COVID-vaccine injuries now reported on CDC's database
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×