Biden again decries 'pandemic of the unvaccinated' despite evidence

Despite the mounting data indicating vaccination status doesn't stop infection or the spread of the novel coronavirus, President Biden repeated his claim in an address Tuesday that the nation is suffering from a "pandemic of the unvaccinated."

Recent data from around the world indicates the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated. And Biden's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has acknowledged since last spring that the vaccines don't prevent infection or transmission.

"This continues to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated," Biden said from the White House.

He urged parents to get their children vaccinated, despite the fact that statistically the healthy they have almost no chance of serious illness or death from COVID-19 and the vaccines are proving to be particularly ineffective against omicron. Further, members of an FDA advisory panel last fall were reluctant to approve the vaccine for young healthy children because of the unknown risks, with one member saying, essentially, we'll have to wait and see what happens.

TRENDING: Horror: Mom accused of trafficking her own young daughter right before a gruesome murder

"Look out for their interests here," Biden said Tuesday. "It's the best way to protect them."

The president also urged parents with children too young to be vaccinated to "surround your kids with the vaccinated."

Biden, the CDC, and the Media promised these vaccines would stop the spread: pic.twitter.com/BsFXUUfwXR — Independent Dude (@BSdetector_) January 3, 2022

Will the federal government keeping pushing COVID vaccines no matter how harmful they are? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The CDC said in April 2021 that people "can still get sick and possibly spread COVID-19 to others after being fully vaccinated."

That was when the delta variant was prominent, and now with the considerably more contagious but apparently much milder omicron variant taking over, the CDC is clear about the efficacy of the vaccines.

On Dec. 20, the CDC said it "expects that anyone with Omicron infection can spread the virus to others, even if they are vaccinated or don’t have symptoms."

On Monday, a single-day record of 1 million new COVID-19 cases were recorded, nearly double the previous record set only four days ago.

Nevertheless, the death rate has declined by 12%.

In Germany, where 70% of the population is fully vaccinated, 96% of all omicron cases are among vaccinated, according to a study by the government's Robert Koch Institute.

In Denmark, where 78% of the population is fully vaccinated, 90% of all omicron cases were among fully vaccinated as of Dec. 31, according to the nation's Statens Serum Institut.

Only 25% of hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated in the United Kingdom.

See Biden's remarks:

BIDEN: "This continues to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated." pic.twitter.com/Oyefbh39wg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 4, 2022

They said the vaccine stopped transmission. Now they are lying and saying they didn’t. Video proof here 👇 pic.twitter.com/Ds632bHZzI — Cernovich (@Cernovich) December 26, 2021

Cases in Ireland have skyrocketed to three times last winter’s peak, despite mask mandates, vaccine passports and 94% of the population over 18 being fully vaccinated.

Cases in Ireland have skyrocketed to 3x last winter’s peak, despite masks, vaccine passports and 94% of everyone over 18 being fully vaccinated The Science™ working perfectly, as always pic.twitter.com/ps51klXCGC — IM (@ianmSC) January 4, 2022

EDITOR'S NOTE: Last year, America's doctors, nurses and paramedics were celebrated as frontline heroes battling a fearsome new pandemic. Today, under Joe Biden, tens of thousands of these same heroes are denounced as rebels, conspiracy theorists, extremists and potential terrorists. Along with massive numbers of police, firemen, Border Patrol agents, Navy SEALs, pilots, air-traffic controllers, and countless other truly essential Americans, they're all considered so dangerous as to merit termination, their professional and personal lives turned upside down due to their decision not to be injected with the experimental COVID vaccines. Biden’s tyrannical mandate threatens to cripple American society – from law enforcement to airlines to commercial supply chains to hospitals. It's already happening. But the good news is that huge numbers of "yesterday’s heroes" are now fighting back – bravely and boldly. The whole epic showdown is laid out as never before in the sensational October issue of WND's monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREAT AMERICAN REBELLION: 'We will not comply!' COVID-19 power grab ignites bold new era of national defiance."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Read the full story ›