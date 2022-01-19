Does Biden even think he won the presidency?

Whether it was done through the voting machines, phony ballots, illegal votes, Big Tech collusion, or just plain old corruption like Joe Kennedy once played in 1960 in the state of Illinois, anyone who still has doubts that there was widespread cheating in the 2020 election must have his head examined.

Does anyone think that Joe Biden actually got a record number of popular votes, more than Barack Obama – some 81.2 million – that year? How in the hell could he do that while hiding in his Delaware bunker?

Meanwhile, Donald Trump was drawing record crowd all over the nation. He supposedly only received 74.2 million votes.

Come on, man!

This was shameful! And we're only figuring it out now – and Joe Biden is seemingly figuring it out along with us.

TRENDING: WATCH: Football fan violently thrown down stadium stairs in vicious fight

What's the proof? Look at Biden now! He's so angry. He hates the American people. He blames THEM for his own failures!

How can the president of the United States not have respect and reverence for the people who (supposedly) put him in office?

Just listen to what Mitch McConnell said in response to Biden's Atlanta screed last week.

"Twelve months ago, a newly inaugurated President Biden stood on the West Front of the Capitol and said this: 'My whole soul is in this: bringing America together, uniting our people and uniting our nation.' Yesterday, the same man delivered a deliberately divisive speech that was designed to pull our country farther apart.

"Twelve months ago, this president said we should 'see each other not as adversaries, but as neighbors.' Yesterday, he called millions of Americans his domestic 'enemies.'

"Twelve months ago, this president called on Americans to 'join forces, stop the shouting and lower the temperature.' Yesterday, he shouted that if you disagree with him, you're George Wallace. If you don't pass the laws he wants, you're Bull Connor. And if you oppose giving Democrats untrammeled one-party control of the country, well, you're Jefferson Davis."

It's worth considering that George Wallace, Bull Connor and Jefferson Davis were all DEMOCRATS! And Biden, earlier in his career, had nice things to say about them. Despite his angry shouting, he's still a segregationist! Once a racist, always a racist.

Biden's poll numbers can't get any lower – proof that he never got anywhere near 81.2 million valid votes. The cheating was apropos to what could be stolen from Trump in key states and trigger Biden's artificial avalanche – or what he "needed" to overwhelm Trump's respect from the people.

I hate to quote McConnell more because he is usually not worth doing so. But he said it right last week:

"Twelve months ago, this president said that 'disagreement must not lead to disunion.' But yesterday, he invoked the bloody disunion of the Civil War to demonize Americans who disagree with him. He compared a bipartisan majority of senators to literal traitors. How profoundly unpresidential."

McConnell was as much as admitting Biden cheated, that he was an impostor. Who's the actual traitor? It was never Trump nor the War Room Posse nor some phantom "domestic enemies," other than his own unworthy party. It was Biden and his co-conspirators who will go down in shame, dishonor, contempt.

He's losing support all the time – steadily. He's gone rogue. And I fear that he has lost his sanity. That's what happens when you scale the mountain top by ill-gotten efforts, and you realize it's all for nothing. Yes, it could drive one mad. How else can he explain the last year?

Joe Biden has got all the trappings of power – and it will do him no good.

This was all predictable. I think of Barack Obama's words: "Don't underestimate Joe's ability to f–- things up."

That was stated in more normal times. But today we're witnessing Biden under extraordinary pressure – on the verge of losing his power to fool people. He's irrational. He condescending. He's frustrated. He's embarrassing himself and this once great nation.

There's an old expression that suits this situation to a T: "You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time."

Abraham Lincoln may have said it. Or maybe it was P.T. Barnum. Or maybe it was actually Joe Biden.

We might as well attribute it to Joe Biden, the great plagiarist. This, indeed, is the sum of what he has learned in a lifetime – and its now coming home to roost.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!