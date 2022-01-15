Biden planning executive orders on police reform

(FOX NEWS) – President Joe Biden is reportedly planning to push his police reform agenda via an executive order as early as this month.

The executive actions are still being finalized, according to NBC News, but are expected to be rolled out at the start of Black History Month in February as the administration tries to achieve policy goals leading up to the president’s State of the Union address in March.

The House passed a sweeping police reform measure earlier this year in response to the death of George Floyd, but months of negotiations among a bipartisan group of senators failed to produce a bill.

Read the full story ›