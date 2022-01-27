Biden has taxpayers sponsoring midnight flights of illegals all over country

The crisis that the Biden administration created at the nation's southern border when he overturned virtually all of the security measures installed by President Trump, such as the Remain in Mexico policy as well as the border wall construction, has been in the headlines on and off. But it's never gone away.

It's just gone underground.

The reality is that some two million illegal aliens were encountered on the U.S. border over the last year, and while some of them were returned, many of them ended up inside the United States – where they are allowed to travel on airlines using an arrest warrant for ID. But sometimes they don't even have court dates at which to appear.

Now Biden's "'hush hush' migration invasion" – illegal aliens being flown to various points in the United States and simply dropped off by federal officials – is being revealed in multiple reports including one by the New York Post's Miranda Devine.

TRENDING: Leftist television host tells supporters to 'pick up a weapon'

Others are suggesting it qualifies Biden for an impeachment process, and still others are offering yet another solution: give the aliens one more free trip – to the cities where Joe Biden and Kamala Harris live.

Devine called the program by Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a "clandestine invasion of America across the southern border."

"Two million illegal immigrants from dozens of countries crossed over from Mexico last year, and the Biden administration is facilitating the cartels’ people-smuggling operation — at taxpayer expense," she explained.

"Under cover of darkness, every night the federal government is transporting illegal migrants as fast as it can away from the border on secret charter flights into unsuspecting communities around the country. Officials have lied and obstructed the few journalists who have tried to reveal the truth," she reported, describing it as "nothing short of a betrayal of the American people."

Is the Biden administration sponsoring midnight flights of illegals all over country? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (247 Votes) 1% (3 Votes)

She pointed out those specific words were from a federal government contractor who was hired to haul migrants from the border to White Plains, N.Y.

"The government is betraying the American people," the contractor told a Westchester County police officer, she reported.

The conversation was recorded on the cop’s bodycam on the tarmac of the county airport on Aug. 13, 2021. The men were standing beside a Boeing 737 flown in from Fort Bliss, Texas, by iAero Airways under charter by the federal government.

The video was obtained under a Freedom of Information Act procedure by former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, a Republican candidate for governor in 2022.

On the film, police Sgt. Michael Hamborsky expresses frustration that local law enforcement was denied information about the flights that arrived after curfew, in breach of security procedures.

The flights from McAllen, El Paso and Houston appeared routinely for weeks, then stopped only after her publication "revealed their existence."

Devine's report revealed that there were 142 illegals on just one flight run by MVM Inc., which operates under a $136 million contract with the government to deliver illegal aliens around the country.

She reported one of the contractors told police they pick small airports because they "don't want to be in somewhere the spotlight is."

The Washington Examiner said those facilitating the travel by the illegals "told the police sergeant that they were not allowed to show him their company identification or discuss their work. One worker said the Department of Homeland Security and the Army were overseeing the operation and that the DHS 'wants everything on the down-low.'"

Similar reports of middle-of-the-night flights landing in other out-of-the-way airports have been documented in recent months. "The Washington Examiner revealed in November that 70 flights from the border landed in Jacksonville, Florida, around the same period and that local and state officials were not informed about who was on board or why they were arriving," the report said.

A Trump-era border policy that still is in effect, Title 42, requires anyone who illegally crossed the border should be immediately sent back to Mexico. However, Mexican states have refused to accept back families with young children. Last year, the Biden administration also declared it would not return children who arrived without a parent.

It was Fox News that reported Reps Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., and Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., were blasting Biden for his campaign to deliver migrants – without anyone knowing – in the middle of the night.

"This is a complete, aggravated dereliction of duty, which is why last night on Twitter I called for Joe Biden to be impeached and removed. His primary obligation as the commander-in-chief and president of the United States is to enforce our laws, to live up to his oath, to enforce our border security and to tell the truth to the American people," Tenney charged.

Malliotakis said aiding and abetting illegal immigration is a violation of the law.

"And you have it coming from the president of the United States. It is completely unacceptable. The Supreme Court ruled that he had to reinstate Remain in Mexico and he’s clearly not done that," Malliotakis said in the Fox report.

The network also reported that Tennessee lawmaker Rep. Bruce Griffey proposed a plan to respond to Biden's attack on cities and states.

"The Biden administration is quietly moving thousands of illegals to various states, including Tennessee, by putting them on planes and buses and transporting them in the middle of the night, and we should return them to their sender!" state Rep. Bruce Griffey said. "I imagine that if we relocated them to the backyards of those responsible for allowing the flood of illegal immigration across our border, then those with federal power might be more apt to secure the border and secure it quickly."

His plan would put illegal aliens in the home states and towns such as Block Island, Rhode Island; Greenwich, Connecticut; Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts; Governors Island, New York; Rehoboth Beach, Delaware; Nantucket, Massachusetts; Newport, Rhode Island; Scarsdale, New York; Palo Alto, California; Yountville, California; St. Helena, California; or North Hero, Vermont."

Biden has one of his vacation homes in Rehoboth Beach and Kamala Harris is from California.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis explained just weeks ago he wants to send such illegal immigrants to Delaware and Martha’s Vineyard, where Barack Obama and other Democratic leaders own homes.

The Daily Mail said there have been dozens and dozens of such flights.

"Some of the planes landed between midnight and 6:30 a.m. – during a voluntary curfew that is currently in place – with two arriving from Houston at 2:13 a.m. and 4:29 a.m. on August 20," the report said.

The background of the problem, the report said, is that, "Illegal crossings began skyrocketing in the months after President Joe Biden was inaugurated – and while the administration initially tried to blame Donald Trump's policies for the increase. Migrants have repeatedly said they made the trek to the U.S. with the belief the new administration would allow them to stay."

"Vice President Kamala Harris also faced rampant criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike for being largely withdrawn from the ongoing migrant crisis at the country's southern border – a predicament that the president asked her to solve," the report said.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!