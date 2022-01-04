Biden's backdrop changes from flowers to shipping containers to snow

Even though the taxpayers provide the entirety of the White House for Joe Biden to use as a backdrop when he wants to address the nation, he has chosen to create a "set," a reproduction of the White House interior that apparently is in the South Court Auditorium near the White House.

Now The Gateway Pundit is noting that even more odd is the fact that the scenery outside the White House "window" keeps changing, from lawn, to flowers, to containers, and now to snow.

Commentator Stephen Miller explained when the issue first arose that the set was created to allow Biden to read "a script directly from a face-on monitor," and bypass the opportunity for his famous verbal gaffes and blunders that have marked his career as a politician.

The reason Biden uses this bizarre virtual set for televised meetings—and not an actual room like East Room, Cabinet, Oval, Roosevelt, Sit Room, etc.—is because it allows him to read a script directly from a face-on monitor (& w/out teleprompter glass that can be seen on camera). https://t.co/Uc4Ly9kL7T — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 6, 2021

He explained, back then, "The reason Biden uses this bizarre virtual set for televised meetings – and not an actual room like East Room, Cabinet, Oval, Roosevelt, Sit Room, etc. – is because it allows him to read a script directly from a face-on monitor (& w/out teleprompter glass that can be seen on camera)."

Miller added, "And for Biden apologists making the incredibly asinine observation that you can read monitors in other rooms: yes, for formal addresses. WH created this bizarre set-up to create illusion that Biden's running a normal human *meeting* when he's actually delivering a scripted text."

The Gateway Pundit first noticed the staged scenario when Biden used it to take a COVID "booster shot" on television.

Later the details through the "window" of the scene included White House flowers.

When Biden was talking about a long row of unloaded container ships in relation to the supply chain crisis, through the window were seen containers.

This week the window included images of snow.

Has there been an explanation for why they built a fake White House set for Biden across the street from the real White House? The other day there were shipping containers outside the window. Today it’s a winter wonderland. Just bizarre and phony. pic.twitter.com/LbLIvrlc3Z — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) January 3, 2022

These are the people who want us to trust them. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/tmDt0ropn4 — Leslie McAdoo Gordon (@McAdooGordon) September 29, 2021

