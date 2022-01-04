Biden's backdrop changes from flowers to shipping containers to snow

Even though the taxpayers provide the entirety of the White House for Joe Biden to use as a backdrop when he wants to address the nation, he has chosen to create a "set," a reproduction of the White House interior that apparently is in the South Court Auditorium near the White House.
Now The Gateway Pundit is noting that even more odd is the fact that the scenery outside the White House "window" keeps changing, from lawn, to flowers, to containers, and now to snow.
Advertisement - story continues below
Commentator Stephen Miller explained when the issue first arose that the set was created to allow Biden to read "a script directly from a face-on monitor," and bypass the opportunity for his famous verbal gaffes and blunders that have marked his career as a politician.
The reason Biden uses this bizarre virtual set for televised meetings—and not an actual room like East Room, Cabinet, Oval, Roosevelt, Sit Room, etc.—is because it allows him to read a script directly from a face-on monitor (& w/out teleprompter glass that can be seen on camera). https://t.co/Uc4Ly9kL7T
— Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 6, 2021
TRENDING: Horror: Mom accused of trafficking her own young daughter right before a gruesome murder
He explained, back then, "The reason Biden uses this bizarre virtual set for televised meetings – and not an actual room like East Room, Cabinet, Oval, Roosevelt, Sit Room, etc. – is because it allows him to read a script directly from a face-on monitor (& w/out teleprompter glass that can be seen on camera)."
Advertisement - story continues below
Miller added, "And for Biden apologists making the incredibly asinine observation that you can read monitors in other rooms: yes, for formal addresses. WH created this bizarre set-up to create illusion that Biden's running a normal human *meeting* when he's actually delivering a scripted text."
The Gateway Pundit first noticed the staged scenario when Biden used it to take a COVID "booster shot" on television.
Later the details through the "window" of the scene included White House flowers.
When Biden was talking about a long row of unloaded container ships in relation to the supply chain crisis, through the window were seen containers.
This week the window included images of snow.
Advertisement - story continues below
Has there been an explanation for why they built a fake White House set for Biden across the street from the real White House?
The other day there were shipping containers outside the window. Today it’s a winter wonderland.
Just bizarre and phony. pic.twitter.com/LbLIvrlc3Z
— Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) January 3, 2022
These are the people who want us to trust them. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/tmDt0ropn4
— Leslie McAdoo Gordon (@McAdooGordon) September 29, 2021
Advertisement - story continues below
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]