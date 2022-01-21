Biden's self-destruction: How low can he go?

What a time to be Republican – with the midterms coming up!

Yes, it's time to get ready for the elections. It's judgment day for Democrats on Nov. 8 this year. And boy are we well-positioned.

A surge in support for the Republican Party in the last quarter of 2021 vaporized an earlier advantage in party preference for Democrats, leaving behind a stunning 14-point shift in the metric.

For doing NOTHING over the last year, Republicans now lead in Gallup's famous party preference poll by 5% – 47% to 42% for the Democrats.

We just left it to Joe Biden.

He did all the work – dirty work.

By the end of the year, in which Joe Biden's administration produced catastrophe after catastrophe, the change was huge.

Among Biden's headaches during 2021 were the self-inflicted disaster at the southern border, which Biden brought on by removing the successful security policies used by President Donald Trump, the Afghanistan pullout that left thousands of Americans and supporters in the hands of the Taliban terrorists, the exploding inflation that is costing Americans, especially those in lower income brackets, and his debt-hiking spending spree and failed elections takeover agendas.

Not to forget Biden's pledge to "shut down the virus." We heard that all through the election year. But we wound up with more dead in 2021 than 2020. All he did was mandate that everybody get a vaccine he had ridiculed when Donald Trump provided it in record time.

And since he did that, Joe Biden became something of a tyrant, a despot – one who finds domestic enemies among parents of students and among anyone who disagrees with him, most of all, those who support Trump.

These new numbers, by the way, were the result of the biggest poll yet. Gallup did detailed interviews with more than 12,000 people.

In releasing the poll Monday, Gallup explained their metrics.

"Gallup asks all Americans it interviews whether they identify politically as a Republican, a Democrat or an independent. Independents are then asked whether they lean more toward the Republican or Democratic Party. The combined percentage of party identifiers and leaners gives a measure of the relative strength of the two parties politically," the polling organization reported.

Both the 9-point Democratic advantage in the first quarter and the 5-point Republican edge in the fourth quarter are among the largest Gallup has measured for each party in any quarter since it began regularly measuring party identification and leaning in 1991.

"The GOP has held as much as a five-point advantage in a total of only four quarters since 1991. The Republicans last held a five-point advantage in party identification and leaning in early 1995, after winning control of the House of Representatives for the first time since the 1950s. Republicans had a larger advantage only in the first quarter of 1991, after the U.S. victory in the Persian Gulf War led by then-President George H.W. Bush," Gallup reported.

Biden started out, following months of campaign promises about bringing the nation together, with significant support.

But then reality hit. His proposals were divisive, and his party made no attempt to garner Republican support, talking openly about killing the Senate filibuster so the Democrats could advance legislation in opposition to every Republican there.

All we needed to do was let Biden self-destruct – and he did in grand form. But he hasn't hit rock bottom yet. Remember, this doesn't portray how well he would do if seeking reelection. His personal approval rating is at 33%, He still has a long way to drag his party down. It's only following him.

Also impacting Biden's struggling presidency is inflation, the southern border disaster, reports of conflict between the president's staff and that of the vice president. What's worse, the public knows he's completely useless and living up to Barack Obama's expectations: "Don't underestimate Joe's ability to f–- things up."

"With control of the House of Representatives and Senate at stake in this year's midterm elections, party preferences will be a key indicator of which party will be better positioned to gain majorities in the next session of Congress," Gallup reported.

This is the best news I've heard this year. Let's Go Brandon!

