Biden's Supreme Court pledge is not Reagan's nor Trump's -- it's unfair

(FOX NEWS) -- With the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, President Joe Biden was immediately challenged by Democrats to make good on his pledge during the 2020 presidential campaign to only consider black females for his first vacancy on the Court.
When he made that pledge, some of us raised concerns that he was adopting a threshold racial and gender qualification for the Court. That claims were immediately challenged by liberal commentators and their authority was somewhat surprising: Ronald Reagan.
They insisted that Ronald Reagan made the same pledge to only consider a woman for his first vacancy. The claim is false and indeed the Reagan example shows why Biden's pledge was both unprecedented and unnecessary.
In his campaign, Biden made two pledges to voters and asked his opponent to do the same to nominate only a black woman for the next open Supreme Court seat and to choose a woman as his vice president.
