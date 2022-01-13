Biggest challenges to our future – Democrats, Big Tech, China?

These are the times that try men's souls.

COVID-19, the variants, Joe Biden's lies and prevarications, undeterred migrants from everywhere, endless stagflation, media propaganda everywhere, Anthony Fauci still on the loose.

But we are not battling flesh and blood.

We are fighting a spiritual war – fortresses not of this earth.

There's a lot in the world to worry about.

America has never been so surrounded by crisis. The world has gone to hell in a handbasket.

Our future is, indeed, perilous.

But what is the gravest danger, the greatest threat, the most serious existential menace we must confront right now?

This is the key question we face for the foreseeable future.

Is it the Democrats, Big Tech, or China? Or is it someone or something worse?

If only we could wave a magic wand and deal with them all now, but it is still almost a year before the critical midterm elections. It's time for DEEP PRAYER. It's time for somber reflections on our fate. It's time to get on our knees and turn to GOD.

Satan is alive and well – the No. 1 adversary. He's at the root of all these lies we face.

We're facing a great deception, "strong delusions"; our very lives depend on knowing the truth and exercising real discernment.

We've been warned:

"Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved. And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness." (2 Thessalonians 2:9-12)

This is same delusion Isaiah spoke about before Paul did.

Isaiah 66:4: "I also will choose their delusions, and will bring their fears upon them; because when I called, none did answer; when I spake, they did not hear: but they did evil before mine eyes, and chose that in which I delighted not."

This is that time that God speaks of.

Unrighteousness, lawlessness, deception – a strong delusion. It's all here!

We must counter that with obedience, love, truth.

How do we do that?

We take heed of God's law and commandments. There's power in that! We are heading to the end of the status quo and the beginning of a new world, THE KINGDOM! God alone will deliver us if we avoid temptation and remain true to Him.

1 John 1:9 says, "If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness."

Where does that leave us?

The Democrats are forsaken – truly. No one has lied to us more – except Satan himself! Whether they are just deceived I cannot discern. If they repent of their sins, a remnant may be still saved. I hope it is not too late for all of them – because the hour is upon us. They can only receive the gift of life by openly turning to Jesus now.

We might still have a nation. We'll see. I don't know how else we fight other than in the spirit of God. We must be faithful. They are trying to fundamentally change our country in every way. We must resist their efforts, but I cannot promise we will be victorious. I hope so. I pray we are – I pray we honor God as a nation – a righteous nation once again.

I hope we have enough time to destroy their barricades, the foundations of inequity – the ramparts of lawlessness.

But the Democrats, Big Tech and the criminal gang in China, from what I see, are the faces of evil in the world. Pure evil – with Satan in charge. No kidding!

We can have no compromise with them – just as we have no compromise with Satan and unrighteousness.

And, as we stand firm against these enemies, we must not forget, or fail to learn quickly, that we should be serving, with all of our might, our strength, the One True Living God, our blessed hope!

