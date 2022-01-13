Billy Graham's granddaughter hospitalized after suffering 2 heart attacks

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Evangelist Anne Graham Lotz, the daughter of the late evangelist Billy Graham, is asking for prayers after her daughter, Rachel-Ruth, suffered two heart attacks over the weekend.

"Multiple times I have prayed Psalm 73:26 for people who were struggling with heart issues: My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever," Lotz wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

"I am now driving the stake of my faith down deep into this promise for my daughter, Rachel-Ruth," she continued. "She was rushed to the hospital on Saturday night with a heart attack, followed by a catheterization. Sunday afternoon, she had a second heart attack, followed by another catheterization."

