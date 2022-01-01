A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE
Bing Crosby's former California desert home hits market for $4.5 million

Residence visited by John F. Kennedy, Marilyn Monroe

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 1, 2022 at 12:25pm
(FOX BUSINESS) – The Rancho Mirage, California, estate formerly owned by Bing Crosby has hit the market for $4.5 million.

The 6,700-square-foot midcentury estate sits on 1.5 acres and boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms. It features a golf putting green, pool, spa and lavish guest wing. The property was built in 1957 with renovations completed in 1985 and has seen its fair share of celebrities and politicians.

"Over the years, [the guest wing has] been dubbed the JFK wing because that's where allegedly JFK stayed when he was visiting," listing agent David Emerson told FOX Business. He added the former president often visited with Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe.

Read the full story ›

