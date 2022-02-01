Bombshell! 'Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win'

Almost every day, there's a new book released I have to read.

Peter Schweizer's new book, "Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win," is one of them.

From the time I suffered the first of five strokes in 2019, I didn't read any books – except the Bible. I didn't think I could. After all, I couldn't even talk. Recovery has been slow – agonizingly slow. Some days are better now – just in time.

I didn't need Donald J. Trump's accolades for Schweizer's book during the president's Saturday evening "Save America Rally" in Conroe, Texas. Yet I was grateful for it.

How many books disclose that the Biden family received $31 million in five deals that were closely tied to Chinese intelligence?

That's the kind of blockbuster you come to expect from Peter Schweizer.

"A really great new book by Peter Schweizer, which is a terrific book, actually a sad book, very sad because of what it says and represents – just reported that the Biden family has collected over $31 million from entities linked to the Chinese Communist Party – $31 million," Trump said.

Trump couldn't stop there.

"That's in addition to the $83,000 a month from the Ukrainian energy company, which a lot of people said was very corrupt, the millions from the mayor of Moscow's wife – millions, $3.5 million," he said. "What was that for? I really don't know. Remember the laptop from hell when they found it? What did they say? 'The Russians did it.' Oh, the Russians did it, remember that? That turned out to be like everything else, totally false. Can you imagine when he realized that his laptop from hell was missing? And that they found it?"

It wasn't surprising to see the book skyrocket "to the No. 1 bestseller spot on both Barnes & Noble and Amazon across all book categories and genres" on the day of its release.

Trump went on to highlight the onslaught of "fake scandals" he faced as president at the hands of "radical Democrats." He asked:

"The radical Democrats spent years investigating fake scandals: the Mueller hoax, impeachment hoax number one, impeachment hoax number two, the unselect committee on January 6 – how bout that committee? And the outrageous civil and criminal harassment in New York and Atlanta of a person known as Donald Trump. Have you ever heard of him?"

He insisted that Republicans will investigate Biden corruption once they gain control of Congress.

Just think of what Biden has gotten away with since he has been vice president and phony president? And that doesn't begin to address his 36 years as a senator.

It takes people like Schweizer to document that. And there aren't many like him.

He also reveals the details of what Big Tech is doing.

"The work that Google is doing in China is indirectly benefiting the Chinese military," Marine Gen. James Dunford, then chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a U.S. Senate committee. Then he corrected himself. "Frankly, 'indirect' may not be a full characterization of the way it really is, it is more of a direct benefit to the Chinese military."

Did you get that?

"How the tech giants did not see the obvious espionage risk to their plans is a mystery," says Schweizer. "Or maybe they saw it and did not care."

"As the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence announced in its final report, 'Authoritarian regimes will continue to use AI-powered face recognition, biometrics, predictive analytics, and data fusion as instruments of surveillance, influence, and political control.'

"The chair of that commission? Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt," says Schweizer. "In short, Schmidt favors continued AI joint work with Beijing, knowing that they will be using it to make Orwell's dystopian '1984' a reality."

China has a lot more data than does the United States – so far.

But the U.S. is becoming more totalitarian every day.

Kudos to Schweizer for further documenting the elites' global corruption.

