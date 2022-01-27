Broadcaster fired after comments comparing Portland to Antifa

(OUTKICK) – Montana State University fired its play-by-play basketball announcer for comments in which the broadcaster reportedly compared Portland to antifa and the South Side of Chicago during Saturday’s women’s game between MSU and Portland State.

Broadcaster Mark Martello was fired, according to the Billings Gazette, after a Portland State writer tweeted out Martello’s commentary during the women’s game. The reporter, Joe Terry, tweeted that Martello got fired up after a no-call against Portland State.

“Portland can get away with whatever they want to get away with,” Martello reportedly said on the broadcast. “Portland’s like Antifa after a riot. They might go to jail but they get out right away.”

Read the full story ›