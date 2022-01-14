Left-wing politico writes that 'equity' demands parents must give up their children

(DAILY WIRE) – A leftist California politico who serves as co-president of the Global Forum on Modern Direct Democracy mocked Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s statements on abortion by stating the concept of “equity” demands parents give up their children to the state.

In a recent case before the Supreme Court, Barrett pointed out that all 50 states have “safe haven” laws that permit women to relinquish parental rights after birth without punishment, and thus the burdens of parenthood discussed in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey might well be deemed invalid.

Joe Mathews wrote in a column titled, “California should abolish parenthood, in the name of equity,” “If California is ever going to achieve true equity, the state must require parents to give away their children.”

