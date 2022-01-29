A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
World
China denies interest in retrieving sunken U.S. fighter jet

$100-million, state-of-the-art stealth aircraft crashed in South China Sea on Monday

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 29, 2022 at 4:11pm
The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan transits the South China Sea with the guided missile destroyer USS Halsey and the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh in the Strait of Malacca, June 18, 2021. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Rawad Madanat)

China denied Thursday that it has any interest in recovering the wreckage of the crashed U.S. F-35C fighter jet that may contain sensitive technological information.

“We have no interest in their aircraft,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters, adding that Beijing urged “the country concerned to do things that are conducive to regional peace and stability, rather than flex muscles in the region.”

The U.S. Navy said earlier that it was working to recover the F-35C Lightning II fighter jet, a $100-million, state-of-the-art stealth aircraft, which crashed in the South China Sea on Monday.

WND News Services
