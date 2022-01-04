Christian ministry leader announces end of 29-year marriage

(CBN NEWS) -- Christian author and president of Proverbs 31 Ministries, Lysa TerKeurst, recently shared that her marriage of 29 years to husband Art has ended.

TerKeurst made the announcement Friday in a Facebook post, saying that it was time to "accept reality." The New York Times best-selling author has been open about her past marital problems and the couple's repeated attempts at counseling.

"Over the past several years, I have fought really hard to not just save my marriage, but to survive the devastation of what consistent deception of one spouse does to the other," TerKeurst wrote. "It's brutal and heart crushing to constantly fear the hurtful choices of someone you love. I've had to learn the hard way there's a big difference between mistakes (which we all make) and chosen patterns of behavior that dishonor God and the biblical covenant of marriage."

