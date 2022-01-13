Christian singer stuns with powerful national anthem performance

(FAITHWIRE) – Christian singer Natalie Grant stunned audiences with a powerful performance of the national anthem before Monday night’s 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Grant said she was “beyond grateful” for the chance to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. “Last night was a thrill,” Grant wrote on her Facebook page. “Beyond grateful for the opportunity. Last words in my mind before the first note, ‘Jesus, be glorified.'”

The singer continued, “I know it was the national anthem. But He’s in every moment and can work through every moment. God bless America.”

