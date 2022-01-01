Christian Youtuber accused of blasphemy

A Christian Youtuber who left Islam in Indonesia and now is known for his videos explaining his faith is facing the very serious charges of blasphemy, according to a report from International Christian Concern.

The worldwide ministry organization explained Muhammad Kace used his online talents to respond to and rebut attacks from Muslims who were attacking Christians.

"On August 25, 2021, Muhammad Kace was arrested on charges of insulting Islam," the ICC explained.

About the same time that Kace was arrested, Ustad Yahya Waloni, a Muslim preacher with a background in Christianity, also was charged with blasphemy, the ICC reported.

TRENDING: Terrified elites flood Beverly Hills' only gun store as chaos grows in California

"However, long before Muhammad Kace’s controversial Youtube videos appeared, Ustad Yahya Waloni had already delivered his lectures that insulted his former religion. Many have reported to the police but none of the reports have been taken seriously by the police. Waloni was only arrested after Kace’s detention," the ICC explained.

"The treatment of the two is also different even in detention. When Waloni was sick in prison, he was treated by a doctor, while Kace was severely tortured, he was not treated properly," the ministry reported. "Requests to bring him medicine [were] turned down by the police, nor were lawyers allowed to meet with Kace. This was revealed by Abraham Ben Moses, the coordinator of Kace’s lawyers."

Also, the location of a trial for Kace appears "discriminatory," the report said.

Kace was arrested in Bali, then later transferred to Jakarta, and is being tried at the Ciamis District Court, West Java. Waloni, on the other hand, was arrested and tried in Jakarta.

Are Christians always in danger in Muslim lands? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Abraham ben Moses explained, "It is very sad to see how the law is enforced in Indonesia, especially when it relates to those who are minorities. The moral revolution is screaming loudly in this nation. In fact, this nation has no morals in upholding truth and justice, even the center of justice itself cannot find justice. Mohammad Kace is not considered a human in their eyes."

ICC reported the court process for Kace continues, and it is hoped that the nation's constitutional requirement that "All citizens have the same position under the law" will be applied in the case.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!