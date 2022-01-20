A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Christians react to 8-year-old coming out as bisexual on 'Law & Order: SVU'

'The storyline ... is disappointing, but not surprising'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 19, 2022 at 8:16pm
Capt. Olivia Benson (played by Mariska Hargitay) is seen in a promotional still from 'Law and Order: SVU' season 19. (Courtesy NBC/Michael Parmelee)

Capt. Olivia Benson (played by Mariska Hargitay) is seen in a promotional still from 'Law and Order: SVU' season 19. (Courtesy NBC/Michael Parmelee)

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- Mainstream media is raving about an 8-year-old boy coming out as bisexual on the popular television series “Law & Order: SVU,” but Christian organizations that specialize in entertainment believe that the development is “disappointing.”

On last Thursday’s episode of the long-running NBC show, Capt. Olivia Benson (played by Mariska Hargitay) celebrated her on-screen son, Noah (Ryan Buggle), for sharing with her that he is bisexual.

A confrontation in school where a kid was bullied is what made Noah bring up the conversation with his mother.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







