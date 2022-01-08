Citigroup to fire unvaccinated staff by end of month

(LIBERTY LOFT) – Large financial organization Citigroup has announced that it will fire all unvaccinated staff by the end of the month. The group will place all staff who are not vaccinated on leave on January 14, terminating them later this month according to a Reuters report.

The mandatory vaccine for employees was announced in October, but so far financial groups have not followed through on their threats. Citigroup will be the first.

Other organizations across the country have performed similar actions with their employees. Mostly healthcare organizations have forced their employees into compliance, even though the nation is waiting the Supreme Court challenge to the Biden mandate.

