Citigroup to fire unvaccinated staff by end of month

(LIBERTY LOFT) – Large financial organization Citigroup has announced that it will fire all unvaccinated staff by the end of the month. The group will place all staff who are not vaccinated on leave on January 14, terminating them later this month according to a Reuters report.
The mandatory vaccine for employees was announced in October, but so far financial groups have not followed through on their threats. Citigroup will be the first.
Advertisement - story continues below
Other organizations across the country have performed similar actions with their employees. Mostly healthcare organizations have forced their employees into compliance, even though the nation is waiting the Supreme Court challenge to the Biden mandate.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]