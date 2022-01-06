Colorado judge slams governor's lack of 'respect' in reducing truck driver's sentence by 100 years

(FOX NEWS) – A judge who ordered a Colorado trucker to spend 110 years behind bars for killing four in a fiery crash – and who was set to hear arguments to have the man resentenced later this month – has called out the governor for his lack of "respect" in slashing the sentence by 100 years before the hearing could take place, according to a local affiliate report.

District Court Judge Bruce Jones responded Wednesday to recent news that Gov. Jared Polis had commuted the sentence of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos from 110 years to 10 years, following outcry from the public and activists. Aguilera-Mederos was convicted late last year of killing four people in a 2019 truck crash on Interstate 70 near Denver.

Jones heard briefly from prosecutors and Aguilera-Mederos’ attorney on Dec. 27 regarding a possible resentencing and had scheduled a hearing on the issue for Jan. 13.

Read the full story ›