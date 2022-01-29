Community fights to keep abortion business away – and wins!

A community in New York state has fought to keep a Planned Parenthood abortion business away – and it has won.
Officials with the Thomas More Society explained the dispute developed in Brighton, a suburb of Rochester.
Advertisement - story continues below
There, Planned Parenthood had made plans to set up business.
But, the organization reported, a "grassroots campaign" organized by Brighton Residents Against Violence to Everyone, or BRAVE, fought to prevent construction of the business.
TRENDING: Rittenhouse credits the Almighty for verdict in moving interview
"A January 10, 2022, email from attorneys representing the town of Brighton informed BRAVE that the town's attorneys had 'received confirmation that Planned Parenthood terminated its lease with Westfall Medical Realty and will not occupy the South Clinton Avenue, Brighton, premises,'" the society reported.
Among those working on the campaign was a group called Reprotection.
Advertisement - story continues below
Spokeswoman Missy Martinez-Stone, explained, "The Reprotection team congratulates the activists in Brighton on their victory and we look forward to taking this precedent-setting lawsuit to other cities and towns across the country."
Thomas More Society spokesman Tom Olp noted BRAVE focused on the negative impacts that a Planned Parenthood abortion facility would deliver to a community, and took those concerns to the town’s planning board, the existing medical facilities in Westfall Medical Park, and area residents.
It filed suit when the abortionists' business was approved without considering those concerns.
"By tying these concerns together," explained Olp, "the group’s attorney filed a proceeding in late August 2021 against the Brighton Planning Board and the applicant, challenging the approval of the project. The lawsuit focused on the site plan approval process itself, including the lack of a meaningful review by the Planning Board of the many issues that an abortion clinic can bring to a neighborhood community."
He added, "The lawsuit questioned whether surgical facilities are a permitted use within the zoning district. It also raised the question of waste disposal, as well as deleterious secondary impacts to the community character. Under the advice and assistance of Reprotection, the lawsuit also challenged the proposed facility’s compliance with wastewater regulations and the lack of consideration of impacts to the town’s water supply."
Advertisement - story continues below
He noted the Reprotection organization turned up information about Environmental Protection Agency regulations as they relate to Planned Parenthood’s increasing promotion of the "at home" abortion pill.
More than five dozen individuals ended up appearing before the planning board – a total of nearly 130 appearances – to argue against the development.
They also sent letters to 80 doctors with offices in the area.
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
Advertisement - story continues below
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]