Community fights to keep abortion business away – and wins!

A community in New York state has fought to keep a Planned Parenthood abortion business away – and it has won.

Officials with the Thomas More Society explained the dispute developed in Brighton, a suburb of Rochester.

There, Planned Parenthood had made plans to set up business.

But, the organization reported, a "grassroots campaign" organized by Brighton Residents Against Violence to Everyone, or BRAVE, fought to prevent construction of the business.

TRENDING: Rittenhouse credits the Almighty for verdict in moving interview

"A January 10, 2022, email from attorneys representing the town of Brighton informed BRAVE that the town's attorneys had 'received confirmation that Planned Parenthood terminated its lease with Westfall Medical Realty and will not occupy the South Clinton Avenue, Brighton, premises,'" the society reported.

Among those working on the campaign was a group called Reprotection.

Spokeswoman Missy Martinez-Stone, explained, "The Reprotection team congratulates the activists in Brighton on their victory and we look forward to taking this precedent-setting lawsuit to other cities and towns across the country."

Thomas More Society spokesman Tom Olp noted BRAVE focused on the negative impacts that a Planned Parenthood abortion facility would deliver to a community, and took those concerns to the town’s planning board, the existing medical facilities in Westfall Medical Park, and area residents.

Can grassroots organizations still whup abortion giants? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 94% (15 Votes) 6% (1 Votes)

It filed suit when the abortionists' business was approved without considering those concerns.

"By tying these concerns together," explained Olp, "the group’s attorney filed a proceeding in late August 2021 against the Brighton Planning Board and the applicant, challenging the approval of the project. The lawsuit focused on the site plan approval process itself, including the lack of a meaningful review by the Planning Board of the many issues that an abortion clinic can bring to a neighborhood community."

He added, "The lawsuit questioned whether surgical facilities are a permitted use within the zoning district. It also raised the question of waste disposal, as well as deleterious secondary impacts to the community character. Under the advice and assistance of Reprotection, the lawsuit also challenged the proposed facility’s compliance with wastewater regulations and the lack of consideration of impacts to the town’s water supply."

He noted the Reprotection organization turned up information about Environmental Protection Agency regulations as they relate to Planned Parenthood’s increasing promotion of the "at home" abortion pill.

More than five dozen individuals ended up appearing before the planning board – a total of nearly 130 appearances – to argue against the development.

They also sent letters to 80 doctors with offices in the area.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!