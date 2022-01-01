Congressman Greene suggests 'national divorce' between red, blue states

(NEW YORK POST) – Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene renewed calls for a “national divorce” between red and blue states, arguing that Americans who move to conservative states from California and New York should have a “cooling off” period before being allowed to vote.

The outspoken GOP congresswoman tweeted her comment Wednesday in response to a thread from a man who said he was moving from the San Francisco Bay Area to Miami, and was wary of Florida politics.

Greene, 47, agreed with a Twitter user who supported “discriminating against transplants” by imposing a “sin” tax on them and banning them from the polls “for a period.”

