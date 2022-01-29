Cover-up: 17-year-old dead from Pfizer shot, Board of Health suppresses father's testimony

(RAIR FOUNDATION) – On January 17, 2022, the Toronto City Council’s Board of Health held a virtual hearing to address the city’s reaction to Covid. The conference was open to the general public, and it featured public speakers who shared their thoughts on the local administration’s approach to the declared pandemic.
Dan Hartman told the Toronto City Council health board that his 17-year-old son Sean had died from the Pfizer shot. The grieving father explained that his son, Sean, reacted badly to his first shot and died just a month later. Hartman only got vaccinated to play hockey in an arena where it was mandated.
Despite Dan being invited to speak at the city council meeting after the board heard about his son’s “vaccine” death, they edited out the father’s heart-wrenching testimony.
