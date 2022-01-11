During COVID fight, Fauci funded study of transgender monkeys

The COVID pandemic has been the health issue for nearly two years now. Seasonal flu? Almost unnoticed last winter. Even cancer concerns have taken a back seat many times.

So what did Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden's top medical adviser and a famed flip-flopper on COVID issues like masks and shots, do during this emergency?

Spent hundreds of thousands of dollars studying transgender monkeys.

The report comes from the Free Beacon, which documented how Fauci's division of the National Institutes of Health turned over $200,000 to review why transgender women have high rates of HIV "by injecting male monkeys with female hormones."

Fauci's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in December 2021 gave $205,562 to Scripps Research to look at the links.

"As part of the study, researchers subject male monkeys to feminizing hormone therapy to study how it impacts the monkeys' immune systems, according to the National Institutes of Health," the report explained.

The report charged that Fauci has been supervising "rampant animal testing since he took over the NIAID in 1984," and that previous projects have involved a project that infected beagles with heart-worm larvae and then destroyed them.

"The NIAID began running HIV vaccine tests on monkeys a year after Fauci took charge. Each year, the department acquires 400 to 600 rhesus monkeys from a South Carolina island leased by Charles River Laboratories, which has a $27.5 million contract with the NIAID," the Free Beacon said.

Katherine Roe of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals called the latest Fauci effort to be revealed "another pointless, wasteful monkey torture experiment."

She told the publication, "It's just bad science to suggest that dosing monkeys with feminizing medication makes them good stand-ins for humans. This study will not help to prevent or treat HIV and will not help transgender women."

She charged that the premise for the work is faulty, since monkeys contract Simian Immunodeficiency Virus, different from HIV. And she said they do not contract AIDS, for which they have been used in experiments, either.

The Free Beacon said NIAID didn't respond with a comment.

