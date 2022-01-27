The COVID jab and lymph nodes

Note: Send Email to the Editor to [email protected]

Yesterday the missus, while in for a follow up ultra-sound on her leg, listened to the doctor complaining about swollen, painful lymph nodes since he got the COVID jab. As she was leaving, the very next patient, also vaxxed, walked in appearing to have no neck because his lymph nodes were so swollen. The poor guy's arms wouldn't even hang naturally to his sides because the nodes in his armpits were massively swollen. He was in agony, and most likely will be dead soon.

The spike proteins/graphene oxides in the shots seem to be disrupting/destroying an often overlooked but absolutely essential part of the body's immune system – lymph and lymph nodes.

And yet people who ought to know better dare to preach and/or propose these deadly injections for us. Sorry. We have done our due diligence and refuse to buy into the hysteria & LIES!

TRENDING: Leftist television host tells supporters to 'pick up a weapon'

Anti-vaxxers, unite!

Mitch McTee

Tyranny in plain sight

Some say the blackout of the effective treatments for COVID, hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, was imposed by the bureaucracy simply because Trump mentioned them, and to some extent that was true. However, it is obvious from the past two years, the main reason was to use the "emergency" as a means to take away freedom and liberty and subjugate people here and worldwide. It is an old foil.

Those two cures plus a couple more have proven around the world to kill COVID virtually overnight, quicker than the common cold. Dragging it out empowered the tyranny more than ever before.

If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, waddles like a duck and quacks like a duck – it's a duck. So with tyrants! Not rocket science, is it?

David Cook

Keeping 2020 skullduggery alive

Dear Joseph,

Thank you for keeping the problems with the 2020 election alive and giving them a voice. Without free, legal and fair elections, we no longer have a Republic.

God bless you, sir, for your articles. I read all of them. Benjamin Franklin said, "Give me 26 lead soldiers and I will conquer the world."

God speed and keep writing.

Dr. Richard Blakley

Don't 'accept Jesus as your Lord and Savior'

"[Law are being made] against doing what we are commanded to do in Scripture, which is to confront that sin" (homosexuality). – Pastor John MacArthur

This quote from WND article "Thousands of pastors blast law that calls Bible a 'myth'" reminds me my own experiences with church attendances and encounter with Christian radio/books.

Did Jesus confront the sins of the crowd who were attending his teaching sessions? Those 5,000 men's sins?

What did Jesus preach? What do pastors like John MacArthur preach?

If I were an alien new to the Earth and its history, I would conclude that Jesus' teachings are not taught in American churches.

Today theories abound, for example:

– Salvation by faith alone

– Grace and not works

– Accept Jesus as your Lord and Savior

Unheard are:

– Make every effort to enter through narrow gate

– Verify that your faith is real

– Faith is not in a theory but confidence in an actual person, Jesus Christ

– Faith that saves is not a dead or fake faith

– Grace is not opposed to efforts (but is opposed to earning)

– Faith is not a blind, ignorant leap into conversion to Christianity

– Faith involves knowledge

There is no concept of "accepting Jesus as one's Lord and Savior" in the Bible, unless it misleadingly describes the fact that if a person has real knowledge of Christ, he lives as if Jesus Christ and God as described in the Bible were true. He is continually learning from Jesus on how to live, think, feel, socialize, choose, etc. in his own ordinary life.

If you are in doubt that the popular "Christian" teachings omit lots of simple points emphasized in the Bible (and by Jesus), check it out yourself. Listen to an audio Bible with open mind (to understand its original intended meanings), and don't blind your mind with pre-shifted theories taught in "Christian" circles. Find the people who really intend to understand Jesus Christ and the realities He taught through New Testament (and Old Testament) words.

If the Bible is true, Jesus Christ, after all, is whom God gave authority to judge you and me. Question is: Is each of us doing our best in learning from Jesus, or are we following winds we can not grasp? Each of us will find out on That Day. Plenty will say: Wait, Jesus! I did lots of works in your name! And Jesus will reply: I never knew you. Depart from me, you evildoers.

Jason Lee

Biden vs. Trump

The photo of Biden looking at his watch says it all. Zero respect for America and the soldiers who died. Shameful!

The contrast between him and President Trump could not be clearer. We know that God's thoughts and ways sometime give us pause to reflect and question. We also know His ways are far far higher than ours. One day we'll have every question answered. But today not so! What an afront to our Heavenly Father.

Joseph, thanks for https://www.wnd.com/2022/01/agonizingly-tough-letter-write/">sharing from your open heart. May God provide every need, and may WND continues on it's holy path to glorify our Savior the Lord Jesus and fulfill its divine covenant.

Walker

Note: Send Email to the Editor to [email protected]