Cyberattacks aimed targeting politicians, government officials on the rise

(WAYNE DUPREE) – Online content that “could inspire violence, particularly by single offenders, and could be directed against political and other government officials, including members of Congress, state & local officials & high-profile members of political parties,” according to a memo sent to lawmakers by the Department of Homeland Security, has been identified.

According to John Cohen, DHS Director of Intelligence and Analysis, the document was emailed out by the agency.

To one internet poster, January 6th is “an suitable day to perform assassinations against specific Democratic political officials, including President Obama, because of the claimed stolen election.”

