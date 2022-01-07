Date announced for Trump's social media platform to go live

President Trump's new social media platform, Truth Social, created in reaction to the anti-conservative agenda of existing social media companies, will go live on President's Day, Feb. 21.
That's according to a report in the New York Post, which cited a listing in the Apple App store.
Advertisement - story continues below
Trump announced the plans a few months ago, and the Post called it "the latest conservative alternative to large social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, which the former president has repeatedly slammed for censorship."
It's being assembled by Trump Media & Technology Group and can be preordered, the report said.
TRENDING: A year later, feds still refusing to disclose their assets at Capitol riot
The project's own promotions explained users will be allowed to share their "unique opinion by posting a TRUTH, Re-TRUTH, photo, news story or video link to communicate with your friends, customers, and the world."
The Post noted that like other social media platforms, Truth Social will have a feed that contains posts from others.
Advertisement - story continues below
The release follows by more than a year President Trump's banishment by companies like Twitter and Facebook, both companies run by leftists who actively opposed President Trump while in office. In fact, a study revealed the $420 million that Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg handed over the activists in various elections offices across the country prior to the 2020 election likely changed enough results to hand the White House to Joe Biden.
"We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable," Trump said at the time of the announcement.
A poll from last fall shows nearly two-thirds of registered Republicans said they planned to use the new platform.
Heading up the company for Trump is former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., who resigned from Congress to take his leadership post there.
"The time has come to reopen the Internet and allow for the free flow of ideas and expression without censorship," he said last month, as he was preparing for the move.
Advertisement - story continues below
"The United States of America made the dream of the Internet a reality and it will be an American company that restores the dream. I’m humbled and honored President Trump has asked me to lead the mission and the world class team that will deliver on this promise.”
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]