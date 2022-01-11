Dem city suggests you turn down thermostat, 'harness sunshine' as energy costs spike

By Thomas Catenacci

Daily Caller News Foundation

The city of Boulder, Colorado, issued a warning to residents Monday, urging them to cut back on home energy use throughout the winter as energy costs skyrocket.

On average, Boulder households are expected to pay $98 per month for natural gas-powered heating, a 37% jump compared to the $71 per month they paid last year, according to the city. The warning posted by city officials explained that nationwide supply challenges are to blame for the higher consumer costs.

TRENDING: Photographs: Something took a huge bite into this massive great white shark

“Turn down your thermostat and dress in layers: It’s not just up to your furnace to keep you warm,” the city wrote in the warning. “Dressing in layers can keep you warm while relying less on your heat source.”

“Avoid using hot water unless you need it: Cold water works just fine for washing most clothing,” the alert said. “Running your dishwasher daily, instead of hand washing your dishes, can often save both energy and water.”

The city also suggested that citizens “harness sunshine” by opening south-facing shades during the daytime. Installing better windows and installing additional insulation were among the other suggestions.

Residents will not only save money, but protect the planet by taking the suggested measures to cut down on natural gas use, the city said.

“It will be important this winter, more than in the past, to be a mindful energy user,” the warning said.

Boulder, meanwhile, filed a lawsuit in 2018 against major fossil fuel companies over their alleged impact on climate change. The lawsuit said climate change will lead to $100 million in added costs for local taxpayers over the next 30 years.

The city didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!