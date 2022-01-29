Demand for private security among the wealthy soars as violent crime in Los Angeles rises

(THE WRAP) – The rich and famous in Los Angeles are increasingly relying on private security to help protect their families and their homes amid rising violent crime, security professionals say.

“We’ve been getting calls left and right from Beverly Hills, Calabasas, Woodland Hills — all these nice high-premiere areas, nice neighborhoods. Individuals that say, ‘Can I get a security guard to stay overnight from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. just to make sure they’re parked in my driveway in a marked vehicle to deter trespassers and burglars?’” Ray Nomair, CEO of Los Angeles-based OnGuard Inc., told The Wrap.

Nomair noted his security agency has been busier than usual following a spate of well-publicized home invasion robberies and burglaries in recent months, including the shocking murder of Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music mogul Clarence Avant and a pillar of the Los Angeles philanthropic community who was gunned down by an intruder in her Beverly Hills home last month.

